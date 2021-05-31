Royal Tea: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and More

Another day, another piping hot serving of royal tea.

MEGHAN MARKLE

Piers Morgan is claiming that Good Morning Britain is desperate to get him back after his departure in March following controversial remarks, which many deemed racist, about Meghan Markle.

The ratings of GMB have plummeted since Morgan left. He’s open to it: “They reached out — there have been approaches. Never say never,” Piers, 56, revealed. He also doubled down on his criticism of Meghan and Prince Harry, saying they should be stripped of their titles: “I think they should be stripped of their titles because they’re trashing the institution and causing a lot of damage in the Commonwealth where a lot of the countries are believing this racism crap. They’ve become the world’s biggest victims in the middle of a pandemic. It’s pathetic. Harry needs to grow up.”

PRINCE HARRY

Harry, meanwhile, missed a call from his father Prince Charles, whom called to alert him that Prince Philip had died. Police sources tell TMZ that a rep from the U.S. Embassy tried deliver the news, but when he didn’t answer, they had to send police to his door.

The Santa Barbara sheriff’s department rolled up to his estate and told him to call the embassy, which is how Harry and Meghan learned of his death.

PRINCE PHILIP

Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99, reportedly left $42 million to the Queen and other family members, and included three key staffers in his bequest. An insider told The Sun: “These include his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson and valet Stephen Niedojadlo.”

PRINCE WILLIAM & MONARCHY

Prince William is preparing to be king by closely observing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, according to royal biographer Penny Junior. Others expect him to be the last royal standing. After Harry and Meghan stepped down and spoke so explosively about the institution, Dame Hilary Mantel says that William likely won’t pass the throne onto his children: “I think it’s the end game. I don’t know how much longer the institution will go on. I think it will be their last big era.”