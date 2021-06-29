Royal Tea: Harry Hangs With Military Pals & Kate Alleviates William’s Sadness

Prince Harry isn’t letting his ouster from the military ruin friendships. The Duke of Sussex had to give up his military titles after stepping down as a senior royal, but he has met up with pals who are stationed at Nellis Air Force base near Las Vegas, according to The Sun.

“Harry has just been himself with them, larking around and enjoying a joke or two, like they used to,” a source claimed.

The friends are thought to be Americans he met while going through military training in 2011.

“Harry has kept in touch with them so when they knew he was moving to the States they invited him to come and see them,” a source alleged to the outlet. “He’s made informal visits to the air base where they are and they’ve been out for drinks in their ‘down time.’”

KATE & WILLIAM

Kate Middleton, meanwhile, will no longer attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue Thursday with her husband Prince William and Harry. She is reportedly working hard to keep William’s chin up following the backlash against the royals after Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A source tells The Telegraph: “She’s just trying to help to bring the family back together and alleviate her husband’s stress and sadness.”

They continued: “The question for the Duke is whether he is able to override the short term pain and damage to get back to the place he once was with his brother. It’s very difficult when the trust has basically gone.”

Her absence from the unveiling is “telling” sources have said. A source told Page Six: “I think keeping the numbers down is a perfect ‘excuse’ for Catherine to stay away. William is fed up with the drama and Catherine doesn’t need to be dragged into this. They are planning a private family visit with their children, and that private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric.”

The source added, “William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus.”