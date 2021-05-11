Royal Tea: Brothers at War as Meghan Markle Speaks Out for Women, Is Snubbed by Prince Charles?

Prince William and Prince Harry are still at odds, sources tell Page Six. The pair “insisted” on giving separate speeches at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana. Insiders are concerned that they’re not putting on a “united front.”

They were widely expected to reunite in July for the unveiling. “You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own,” a source told The Sun.

SNUB?

Followers of the royal family are wondering if Prince Charles meant to snub Meghan when wishing her son, his grandson Archie, a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” he captioned a photo of himself with son Harry and grandson Archie. Followers noted that Meghan was noticeably absent in his dedication, while she appeared in other royal birthday dedications.

“Sad! Very sad state of affairs when the supposed future king cuts the mother of his grandchild out of the photo with which he chooses to share,” wrote one critic. “Yes, they haven’t seen Archie for over 12mnths, but to not include Meghan… it’ll only add fuel to the fire of the tabloids. #Archie.”

“Lovely picture, but where is Meghan on the picture?” another added.

“Why would you not call him your grandson and why cut his mother off?” wrote yet another. “You have made a lot of mistakes yourself or have you forgotten that. This is not helping at all.”

Charles is reportedly “fuming” over Meghan and Harry’s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused royals of racism, and thinking that Charles and Harry’s brother William were “trapped.”

SPEAKING OUT

Meghan, meanwhile, is speaking out for women. She told VAX Live: “Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward,” Meghan said. “Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you.”