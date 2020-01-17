Royal Family Afraid To Say ‘No’ To Megxit? + More!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family has been nothing if not fraught with intrigue. The latest batch of rumors and news has the royal family being forced to agree to Megxit out of fear of reprisal, subliminal messages on Instagram and Hugh Grant playing defense for the pair.

FORCED HAND?

Queen Elizabeth II officially approved Harry and Meghan’s intention to leave their royal perches after a summit with her son Prince Charles, Harry and Prince William, but some are saying the monarch gave the OK out of fear.

Writes journo Tom Brady: the Queen feared Meghan would conduct a “no-holds-barred interview” where she would possibly call out the royal family for being “racist and sexist.”

He continues: “I don’t think it would be pretty.”

SECRET MESSAGE?

Conspiracy theorists are convinced that Harry’s recent social media post contained a hidden message. The Instagram Story video posted on the account he shares with Meghan showed him entering a palace room to face cameras in what many believe may be his last formal engagement. The alleged hidden message comes in the form of the song he chose to accompany the vid: the Stone Roses’ hit “This is the One,” which has lyrics about leaving the U.K. for “a month of Sundays.”

The song goes: “A girl consumed by fire, we all know her desire — from the plans that she has made, I had her on a promise. All the plans that I have made — this is the one,” the song says, threatening to ‘burn the town where I was born.’”

HUGH GRANT

Harry’s fellow Brit Hugh Grant feels his pain. The 59-year-old defended the royals on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show “Radio Andy,” saying: “I’m rather on Harry’s side, I have to say. The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother, now they’re tearing his wife to pieces. I think, as a man, it’s his job to protect his family. So, I’m with him.”

Grant is referring to Harry’s mother Princess Diana who died in a car crash while being chased through Paris by paparazzi.