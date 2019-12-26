Royal Christmas: Philip Returns, Queen Rebukes Meghan,Harry & Andrew?

The 98-year-old Prince Philip was discharged from the King Edward VII hospital in London on Christmas Eve. He spent four nights there to treat a pre-existing condition, according to reports.

Philip reported helicoptered over to Sandringham Estate so he could join (most) of the other royals, presided over by Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham,” the palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

QUEEN MIFFED?

Speaking of the Queen, some speculate that she is taking shots at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, not to mention Prince Andrew, by leaving them out of her table of photos pictured near her during her pre-recorded Christmas message.

Meghan and Harry have taken a holiday break from royal life after a rough year of getting dragged in the press and a rumored feud between themselves and Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Last year, the Queen displayed two photos of Meghan and Harry. Meanwhile, the pair released their Christmas card online.

Andrew, 59, was ousted from royal duties after attempting to justify his close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew is the Queen’s son and Prince Charles‘ brother.