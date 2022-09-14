Rosie O’Donnell Admits She Slid Into Her New Girlfriend’s DMs
Rosie O’Donnell appeared on The Howard Stern Show Monday (September 12th) and shared the story about how she and her new girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, first met. Apparently, the A League of Their Own star slid into Hauer’s DMs.
“I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and be like, ‘This woman is, like, perfect. Look at her, she’s so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her,” she said.
Naturally, O’Donnell said, “I sent her a DM.” She continued, “I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, ‘You’re very beautiful. I love your look,’ and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video.” The pair went Instagram official in June.
“I’m in love,” O’Donnell told Stern. “She’s really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we’re going at. It’s not like a U-Haul situation.”