Rose McGowan Responds to Sarah Jeffery‘s Accusations

Rose McGowan is pushing back against Sarah Jeffery, who has accused her of “putting down” women of color.

The Scream actress addressed Jeffery’s accusations in her IG Story. Jeffery accused McGowan and her Charmed costar Holly Marie Combs of misplaced issues with the Charmed reboot. The stars of the first show and Jeffery, who is toplining the reboot, have been at each other’s throats on social media for days.

“Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted,” McGowan wrote in her post. “I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who’s in the reboot. Absolutely nothing to do with race, that’s quite a stretch you took. I’m beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I’m sure you are a great actress.”

She continued: “‘My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way – a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name. I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I’m dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle.”

Jeffrey posted comments to the alums and those who’d slammed the reboot. Meanwhile, Combs and McGowan have not only claimed the reboot “sucks,” but that it caused Netflix to remove the older version.

“I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything,” Jeffery wrote alongside the video of Combs and McGowan criticizing the show. “I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”

McGowan responded: “This is not ego trashing the reboot, this is a criticism of creators … with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our **s to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off of as well. I care that original fans weren’t listened to. I care that Hollywood won’t stop making remakes that don’t need to be remade. It’s a formula that’s gone on for too long.”