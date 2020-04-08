Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano a ‘Fraud’ Over Biden Endorsement

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano are at it again. The Charmed alums have been at each other’s throats for years, with their enmity coming to a head during the #MeToo era.

McGowan, 46, is accusing Milano of hypocrisy this time for endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, after he was accused of sexual assault by a former staffer.

She tweeted: “You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”

The 47-year-old Milano wasn’t having it, tweeting: “I continue to support you and applaud your bravery as well as acknowledge all the people you have helped along the way, @Rosemcgowan. Be well and stay safe.”

Many supported Milano, calling her a “class act,” with another saying, “Even those who do you wrong you still are kind to them. See people? Someone learned respect! Where’s yours?”

Tara Reade, who worked with Biden in 1993, accused him of touching her without her consent.