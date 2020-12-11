Rose McGowan Backs Matthew McConaughey on Liberal Celeb Hypocrisy

Rose McGowan is joining Matthew McConaughey, who recently blasted liberal celebs for hypocrisy in their attitude toward President Trump’s supporters.

McGowan hit up Twitter, writing: "Matthew McConaughey is right. Hollywood has been condescending, northern elite media liberals, too & it trickles down. Far before Trump presidency illiberal condescension & patronization has formed how too many think. Break the class structure."

McGowan has long been an outspoken critic of Hollywood, and is known for her public arguments with her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, largely for the latter’s support of President-elect Biden. She has also accused Facebook and Twitter of deactivating her account ahead of the final presidential debate.