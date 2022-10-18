Rosanna Scotto Says Wendy Williams Is Opening A Restaurant

Wendy Williams might be getting into the restaurant business after her long-running talk show went off the air earlier this year. Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto told Page Six that Williams might be opening her own restaurant.

Scotto has run Fresco by Scotto in New York City since 1993. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” Scotto told Page Six. “And the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant.’ And I’m like, ‘What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?”

Scotto joked, “I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what, but she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help… If there is a restaurant from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her.”