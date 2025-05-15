Rosamund Pike Refused To ‘Unzip and Drop the Dress’ In Her James Bond Audition

Rosamund Pike revealed an uncomfortable moment that took place during her audition for the role of Bond girl Miranda Frost in Die Another Day. “I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “And I thought, ‘Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.’ I don’t know what possessed me.” Pike landed the role anyway, co-starring opposite Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in the poorly-regarded 2002 film. She praised Brosnan’s professionalism during the filming process, despite their significant age difference on set (he was 49, she was 23), calling the Irish actor “an absolute gent.” (People)