Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Speaks On Mental Health

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is speaking out about mental health after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office downgraded his felony charge of domestic abuse against girlfriend Saffire Matos to a potential misdemeanor.

On IG Stories he shared a quote: “It’s okay to feel unstable. It’s okay to disassociate. It’s okay to hide from the world. It’s okay to need help, It’s okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure.”

Ortiz-Magro was previously arrested multiple times for abusing his now-ex Jen Harley, with whom he shares a child. He was hit with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence in 2020.