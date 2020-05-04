Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dodges Jail Time With Plea

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has evaded jail with a plea deal in his domestic violence case with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, according to multiple reports. Ortiz-Magro pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest.

While the plea means no jail time, he will be on 36 months on probation, has to donate $20K to a battered women’s shelter and has to complete 30 days of community service.

In February, the City Attorney dropped two of the seven charges against. He was arrested in October of 2019 on kidnapping charges after an alleged fight with Harley. The pair share a 2-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.