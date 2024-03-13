Roman Polanski Set To Face L.A. Trial On Rape Lawsuit In 2025

Director Roman Polanski is set to face trial in August 2025 for a rape lawsuit filed against him in Los Angeles. The Jane Doe plaintiff alleges that Polanski raped her when she was underage in 1973. According to the lawsuit, she met Polanski at a party and he later invited her to dinner. After giving her shots of tequila, Polanski allegedly drove her to his house where he told her he wanted to have sex with her despite her objections. Polanski’s lawyers have denied the claims.

Polanski, who has been a fugitive from the U.S. since 1978 after pleading guilty to the rape of another minor, may appear at the trial via a live video feed. He’s in the middle of a similar trial in France. Samantha Geimer, who Polanski raped when she was 13 in 1978, appeared in court Friday to ask a judge to give her closure by resolving the case.