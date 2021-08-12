Robin Williams’ Son Pays Tribute To Him On Anniversary Of His Death

Robin Williams’ son paid tribute to his father on the seventh anniversary of his death.

Zak Williams wrote on Twitter Wednesday (Aug. 11th), “Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

Robin committed suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California in 2014 at the age of 63.