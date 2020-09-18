Robert Pattinson Is All Better

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and shut out of the set on The Batman, Robert Pattinson was spotted making out with his model girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London. Apparently, he’s on the mend, and Warner Bros. confirmed as much, saying that the film will resume production.

“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K.,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures told Variety.

The Batman also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Andy Serkis plays Batman/Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright also star. Matt Reeves is directing.

The pair have been social distancing with each other since the pandemic. They were spotted wearing masks—when their lips weren’t locked—and strolling around London.

Multiple COVID-related delays in production have forced the release of the film to be pushed from June to October 2021.