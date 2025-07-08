Robert Irwin Admits To Accidentally Dining & Dashing In Wholesome Video

Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old conservationist following in his late father Steve Irwin’s footsteps, recently found himself in an unexpected situation. While on a road trip, Irwin stopped at a restaurant in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, and ordered a takeout salad. Little did he know, the restaurant was a popular spot, and he was soon surrounded by people wanting photos. Irwin later realized he had unintentionally left the restaurant without paying for his salad. Feeling guilty, he reached out to the establishment and offered to Venmo them or provide his credit card details. However, the employee told him to simply leave a positive review, which Irwin promised to do. Irwin took to Instagram to share the story, assuring his 7.6 million followers that “today is not the day I start my life in crime.” The restaurant thanked Irwin for the shout-out and offered to name a salad after him. (People)