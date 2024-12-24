Robert Downey Jr. Will Reportedly Earn $100 Million For Playing Dr. Doom (07/31)

Robert Downey Jr. will reportedly receive over $100 million in salary and bonuses to play Dr. Doom in upcoming Marvel films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This payout is in addition to Downey’s $500-600 million payout for starring as Iron Man in previous MCU films. Downey’s contract with Marvel also includes access to a private jet, dedicated security, and a “trailer encampment” on set. The Russo Brothers, who Downey requested as directors for the upcoming films, will be paid $80 million total. Many fans and critics are split over Downey Jr.’s return. Some think it’s a brilliant move, while others say it shows that Marvel is out of new ideas. (COS)