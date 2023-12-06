Robert Downey Jr. Tells Mark Ruffalo He’s ‘Bangable’

Mark Ruffalo spoke with Robert Downey Jr. about his insecurities filming a nude scene for Poor Things during Monday’s (December 4th) episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

“I was like, ‘Do I have to?'” Ruffalo said, with regard to filming the scene. “All I can hear is, ‘Nobody wants to see your old a– anymore. Maybe you shouldn’t be doing movies like that anymore.’ I mean, it’s my least favorite part of it, but I also saw it as an extension of the physical comedy that we were already finding. So it was just another way to tell the story.”

Downey Jr. gave the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor some assurance. “I’ve got to say, you look pretty bangable to me, in case you were wondering,” he said.