Robert Downey Jr. Is Raising Brows on Social Media

Marvel fans are freaking out after noting that Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his costars on Instagram. Downey plays Tony Stark, or Iron Man in the MCU, and his fate has been an open question since 2019’s Endgame.

“I don’t know what’s happening Mr Stark… WHYYY DID YOUU UNFOLLOW THE MARVEL CAST ON INSTAGRAM?,” one person tweeted.

He has 50 million followers and now only follows 43 people, none of whom are actors. Some speculate that he is using IG to promote non-Hollywood projects like his FootPrint Coalition, which is described as “a coalition of investors, donors, and storytellers committed to scaling technologies to restore our planet.”

Plus, he’s still following all of his co-stars on Twitter.