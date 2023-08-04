Robert Downey Jr. Is Giving Away Six Of His ‘Dream Cars’

Robert Downey Jr. took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday (August 1st) and revealed that he is giving away six of his vintage cars. The Oppenheimer actor shared a photo of himself resting his head on his hands as he stood in front of the vehicles.

People reports that the cars include “a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.”

“In case you haven’t heard yet, I’m giving away some of my cars,” Downey Jr. captioned the post. A website created for the RDJ Dream Cars giveaway states that the cars have been “converted to drive to a pollution-free future.”

The Iron Man actor added in his Instagram story, “NO PURCHASE/DONATION REQUIRED & MAKING ONE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING.”