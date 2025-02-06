Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Da’Vine Joy Randolph To Present At 2025 Oscars

Last years Oscar winners in the acting categories, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Robert Downey Jr., will return as presenters for the 2025 ceremony. Stone, a two-time winner, won last year for Poor Things, Murphy for Oppenheimer, Randolph for The Holdovers, and Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer. The rest of the presenters will be announced later. Conan O’Brien is set to host the 97th Oscars for the first time at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 2nd. Fans will have the option to watch the ceremony live on ABC, or stream it live on Hulu for the first time ever. Nominees include The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Wicked, and more. (Deadline)