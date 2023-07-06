Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Died From ‘Fentanyl Laced Pills’

On Wednesday (July 5th), Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena revealed her son Leandro‘s cause of death on Instagram.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena wrote in response to a comment announcing the news of Leandro’s death.

She added, “For all these people still f–king around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever.” Leandro was just 19 years old when he died.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration writes that, “Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.”