Robert De Niro, Kim Kardashian, Mandy Moore + More!

ROBERT DE NIRO COMMENTS ON THE ‘SHOCK’ OF LEARNING ABOUT HIS GRANDSON’S DEATH: In an interview with People published on Wednesday (February 7th), Robert De Niro spoke about the moment he learned that his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, had died due to an accidental overdose. “It’s just a shock,” the Taxi Driver actor told the outlet. “Never thought it would happen.” He added, “And I just then started thinking about all the things I could have, should have done maybe with him. I don’t know if that would’ve made a difference. And so that’s always playing through my mind. It shouldn’t have happened.”

KIM KARDASHIAN AND ODELL BECKHAM JR. ARE REPORTEDLY ‘GETTING SERIOUS:’ According to Us Weekly, things are “getting serious” between Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian. A source told the outlet the pair are “trying to figure out the next steps,” as Beckham Jr. is “much more private” than Kardashian. He is “low-key,” while she is “more accustomed to the limelight.” The rumored new couple were first linked in September of last year.

MANDY MOORE REVEALS THAT GETTING MARRIED AT 24 LEFT HER FEELING ‘REALLY HOLLOW’ AND ‘EMPTY:’ Mandy Moore opened up to Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Tuesday’s (February 6th) episode of the Dinner’s On Me podcast about getting married to her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, when she was 24 years old. “It was obviously not the right situation by any means,” the This Is Us actor said. “This seemed like a perfectly appropriate time to get married and focus on this very personal, quiet chapter in my life,” she added. “Ultimately, it just left me in a really hollow, empty, isolated place.” Moore and Adams were married in 2009 and later got divorced in 2016. She is now married to Taylor Goldsmith, with whom she shares two sons.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS SHE ‘DODGED A BULLET’ WHEN IT COMES TO SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS: Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari shared on Tuesday’s (February 6th) episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast that Sean “Diddy” Combs once sent her lavish gifts on Valentine’s Day to ask her out—even though the pair had never met. “I was 22, I believe, we had a mutual friend, he got my number, whatever,” she said. “He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I’ve ever seen. A huge teddy bear … I mean, it was like, ‘Holy s–t.’ It was multiple people bringing s–t into my house. It was like s–t you see in a movie.” The Hills star ended up declining a date with him. “Now, as an adult, I’m like, ‘Red f–king flag!’” she said. “I mean, that’s some love-bombing kind of s—t.” Cavallari added that she “dodged a f–king bullet,” as the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer has since been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.