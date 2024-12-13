Rob Schneider Plans ‘All-Ladies Talk Show’ That’s ‘The Opposite’ Of ‘The View’

Rob Schneider has revealed plans for a new women’s talk show that will be the “opposite” of ABC’s The View. “It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining. It’ll be funny,” he told Fox News @ Night. “We’re going to compete with [The View], yeah. I don’t know if it’s the same time slot.” The show, produced by Schneider’s company No Apologies Media, has not announced any potential hosts. “It’s household names, and you’re going to love it,” he claimed. “It’s going to be a funny show, not going to be drowning people in politics. It’s not going to be shaming people and making people wince.” Scheduled to start filming soon. (Source)