Rob McElhenney Officially Changes Name To ‘Rob Mac’

Rob McElhenney, the star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest and Welcome to Wrexham, has legally filed to change his name to “Rob Mac” in Los Angeles. McElhenney confirmed the news to Variety on Friday, after it was first reported by TMZ. The actor revealed his plan to change his name in a cover story last month, explaining that the easier pronunciation of “Rob Mac” or “Mac” is more convenient, as people already use those nicknames. McElhenney’s last name has been challenging for many to pronounce, prompting his Wrexham partner, Ryan Reynolds, to create a music video about it last year. As McElhenney’s company expands, he found his last name was a constant source of confusion, especially in other languages. After researching his ancestry, McElhenney discovered that some relatives had altered the name in the past, giving him the confidence to make the change. (Variety)