Rob Lowe Jokes That Maria Shriver ‘Got Custody’ Of Him Following Her Divorce From Arnold Schwarzenegger

In a preview clip from Thursday’s (October 12th) episode of Rob Lowe’s Literally! podcast, Arnold Schwarzenegger comments on how his friendship with the St. Elmo’s Fire actor changed following his divorce from Maria Shriver in 2011.

“Let the story be told that since I got divorced from Maria, you haven’t been around much,” Schwarzenegger says in the clip. To this, Lowe replies, “I think she got custody.”

“You wanted to prove to her that you’re loyal to her and not to me. So, because even though we didn’t have any of those things, we always had friends that were loyal to me and to her, and they didn’t get involved in all of this stuff,” the FUBAR actor continues. “But I mean, you did. It was like unbelievable how all of a sudden I said to Maria, ‘Why is Rob not showing up?'”

Schwarzenegger remembers having “a lot of fun” with the Parks and Recreation actor, and shares that he hopes, “Maybe eventually you’re gonna wake up and say, you know, ‘I can hang out with Arnold again and Maria’s not gonna decapitate me.'”