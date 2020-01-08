Rob Kardashian Wants Joint Custody Taken Away From Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is seeking full custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream. According to TMZ, Kardashian says his baby mama Blac Chyna’s lifestyle isn’t good for their daughter so he’d like her parenting time reduced to just weekend days with a nanny present.

In new legal docs, Kardashian said that Chyna parties hard in her house and invites strangers over when Dream is present. Rob said that Chyna is always drunk and a former employee of Chyna has alleged that she spends $600 on alcohol daily and can drink an entire bottle of Hennessy.

Rob has also accused Chyna of snorting cocaine and violently threatening people in her home and getting physical with them by throwing objects, including knives and lit candles. One alleged incident involved Chyna throwing sharp objects at her hairdresser.

Rob also claimed that Dream has started “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.” He also revealed that Dream arrives to his house with messy hair, dirty teeth and dirty nails.

Rob also claimed that Dream uses curse words like “b*tch” and “What the f*ck?” and said that these are not terms she hears at his home.

KHLOE SAYS SHE’S ALSO NOTICES DREAM’S CHANGED BEHAVIOR

Meanwhile, Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian claimed in the documents that she’s noticed a behavioral change in Dream. She said that when Dream gets back from being with her mom, she’s “more in defense mode” and is “decidedly more aggressive.”

Khleo also revealed that she’s heard Dream say that she doesn’t want to go back with her mom.

Rob also claimed that Dream got physical with another kid in her gym class last month.

In addition with primary custody, Rob wants Chyna to submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before each visit with Dream. He also asks that the supervising nanny be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if there’s any violence in front of Dream.

Chyna seemingly responded to the allegations, posting a pic on Instagram, along with the caption, “Nice Try.”