Rob Kardashian Testified That He Didn’t Love Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday (April 27th) that he didn’t love Blac Chyna when they got engaged.

TMZ reports that while on the stand, the reality star said they initially got together because she accepted him while he was going through his “lowest point.”

He said, “It wasn’t real love. I had a baby with this girl.”

Kardashian also testified that Chyna beat him at least five times over the course of their relationship and added, “I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love.”