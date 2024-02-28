‘Road House’ Writer Sues Amazon To Stop Release Of Remake

R. Lance Hill, the screenwriter of the original Road House, is suing Amazon over the upcoming remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The suit claims Hill filed a petition in 2021 to have the rights to the film revert back to him when United Artist’s claim expired in November 2023.

Amazon allegedly ignored that petition and rushed to finish the remake before the deadline by using AI voices of the film’s stars to get around the SAG/AFTRA strike. After that idea failed, the movie wasn’t finished until January, well after the deadline. Hill is seeking to block the release of the remake, which is set for March 21st on Amazon Prime.