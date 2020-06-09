‘Riverdale’ Creator Apologizes for Racism On-Set, Vows To Do Better

The CW‘s Riverdale is vowing to make changes amid a worldwide call for justice and equality following the murder of George Floyd. Riverdale is one of many shows that has come under fire for its treatment and portrayal of black characters.

Vanessa Morgan criticized Riverdale on social media, writing: “Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media.”

Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, the show’s creator and exec producer wrote on social media: “We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color. CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it.”

Morgan was quick to say that she did not blame her fellow castmates, and several, including Lili Reinhart and Asha Bromfield, voiced their support for her.