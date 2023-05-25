Rita Wilson Defends Tom Hanks From The ‘Daily Mail’

Rita Wilson shot down rumors that her husband, Tom Hanks, yelled at a worker on the red carpet for the Asteroid City premiere Tuesday (May 23rd).

A photo from the event shared by the Daily Mail shows Hanks looking irritated and pointing while talking to a staffer.

Wilson shared a screenshot of the image on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go? But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!”

Vincent Chapalain, the Cannes red carpet manager shown in the photo with Hanks, backed up Wilson’s explanation, telling DailyMail.com Wednesday (May 24th), “Nothing happened at all, the photo is totally misleading.”