Ringo Starr Says Barry Keoghan Will Play Him In Sam Mendes’ Beatles Movies

Barry Keoghan is set to potentially portray Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics, as confirmed by the drummer himself. “I think it’s great,” Starr said when asked by ET about Keoghan’s casting. “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.” The project will consist of four separate films from each Beatle’s perspective, with full life story and music rights granted by Paul McCartney, Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison. While other actors like Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn, and Paul Mescal have been rumored for roles, no cast deals have been finalized yet. Keoghan is best known for his roles in Saltburn and The Batman. (Variety)