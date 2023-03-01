Riley Keough Says She Was ‘In Tears For A Week’ After Seeing ‘Elvis’

Riley Keough was deeply moved by Austin Butler’s portrayal of her grandfather in Elvis—so much so that the Zola actress told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest she “was in tears for a week” after she saw the film.

On Monday’s (February 27th) episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Keough spoke of Butler’s performance. “I think he was outstanding and incredible,” she said. “I couldn’t have imagined anyone being able to pull off what he did in terms of embodying my grandfather. It was really shocking and emotional. It totally blew me away.”

Keough added that previous portrayals of her grandfather felt like “caricatures,” but that Butler captured his “humanity.”

“I was in tears for a week because of the film, but also because of his performance,” she said.