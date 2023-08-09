Riley Keough Opens Up About ‘Complicated’ Legal Battle With Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough spoke about the legal battle she went through with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday (August 8th). The Daisy Jones & The Six star was named the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, after she and her grandmother reached an agreement in June.

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives,” Keough told the outlet. Lisa Marie passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54 in January. “Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us.”

“Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated,” she added. “We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”

When asked about where her relationship with her grandmother stands now, Keough said, “Things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy … There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was.”