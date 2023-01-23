Riley Keough, Hilaria Baldwin, Vanessa Hudgens + More!

RILEY KEOUGH’S HUSBAND REVEALS THEY HAVE A DAUGHTER: At Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland memorial service Sunday (January 22nd), Riley Keough’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen delivered a tribute to Presley on the Zola actress’ behalf—revealing that the couple are parents to a daughter. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” he said, reading Keough’s words. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

HILARIA BALDWIN IS CRITICIZED FOR HER ‘OFFENSIVE’ ACCENT: Hilaria Baldwin confronted paparazzi on Friday (January 20th), after it was revealed that her husband, Alec Baldwin, would be charged for involuntary manslaughter for the fatal Rust shooting. While wearing a sweatshirt that read, “EMPATHY,” Hilaria told the paparazzi, “I’m going to tell you what I’m going to say, you’re not going to ask me questions. I want you guys to realize we have seven kids, and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good.” As the video made its way around social media, Twitter users criticized Hilaria for speaking with a Spanish accent. “It’s beyond offensive at this point that she continues with this Spanish accent,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I saw people feeling badly for her being stalked by paps, and of course that’s valid, but the AAAAAACCENT my GOD.” In 2021, Hilaria apologized for not being “more clear” about her heritage in an Instagram post. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry,” she wrote.

VANESSA HUDGENS COMMENTS ON AUSTIN BUTLER STILL USING HIS ‘ELVIS’ ACCENT: Austin Butler’s ex-girlfriend of eight years, Vanessa Hudgens, recently commented on a post that made fun of the Elvis actor for continuing to use his accent from the movie. According to Entertainment Tonight, Butler’s voice coach recently said the accent is “genuine” and that it might “last forever.” When an Instagram user shared a screenshot of these quotes and wrote, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” the High School Musical actress commented, “Crying.” This comes after Butler failed to credit Hudgens for reportedly inspiring him to play the role of Elvis.

GABRIELLE UNION RESPONDS TO BACKLASH REGARDING INFIDELITY COMMENTS: Gabrielle Union is addressing the backlash she’s received for saying she felt “entitled” to cheat on her former husband, Chris Howard, on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. The Bring It On actress told Entertainment Tonight, “If you’re gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing. Just so you know where your anger actually is.”