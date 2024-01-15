Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley Honor Lisa Marie Presley On The Anniversary Of Her Death

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are continuing to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, one year after the “Lights Out” singer’s death. Both actors took to social media on Friday (January 12th) to remember her.

“Today is a very solemn day,” Priscilla wrote on X. “It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom.”

The Daisy Jones & the Six actor shared a throwback photo of herself as a child with her mother to Instagram. She captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.