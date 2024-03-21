Richard Simmons Shares Skin Cancer Story After ‘Dying’ Post

Richard Simmons shared his skin cancer journey after noticing a bump under his eye years ago that turned out to be cancer. The fitness icon recounted how his dermatologist broke the news, leading to his diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma. After treatment involving burning off the cancer cells, Simmons received the good news that the cancer had been successfully removed.

Despite initial concerns, he assured fans that he was not dying, and clarified that the skin cancer scare happened a long time ago. He also emphasized the importance of regular check-ups. This update came after Simmons caused a stir with a message about his health earlier this week, clarifying that it was meant to encourage cherishing each day.