Richard Simmons’ Inspirational Post Sparks Death Rumors

Richard Simmons’ spokesperson clarified that he is “not dying” after a Facebook post that caused speculation about his health. The post, which aimed to be inspirational, began: “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

Simmons later apologized for the confusion, again emphasizing the importance of embracing each day and enjoying life fully. He shared advice on healthy living, including having a nutritious breakfast, being active daily, and maintaining relationships.