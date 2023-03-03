‘RHOP’ Alum Michael Darby Is Suing Candiace Dillard For Claiming He Performed Oral Sex On A Man

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Michael Darby is suing Candiace Dillard for claiming he performed oral sex on a man.

TMZ reported Thursday (March 2nd) that Ashley Darby’s estranged husband filed a defamation lawsuit after Dillard failed to retract a story she told in a November 2022 episode of the Bravo show. Dillard claimed on air that Michael “likes to leave [Ashley] and go to a man named [censored]’s house and suck his d–k.” She also claimed he pays for sex.

Darby is seeking $2 million in damages.