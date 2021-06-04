RHOA Star Falynn Guobadia Breaks Her Silence On Simon And Porsha

RHOA star Falynn Guobadia is breaking her silence on her estranged husband Simon Guobadia and his engagement to RHOA co-star Porsha Williams. In a preview of an interview with YouTuber Adam Newell, Falynn said about Simon, “Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught.” She added, “I meant what I said when I took my vows.”

Simon responded on Instagram, saying, “The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce. Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instagram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there.”

Falynn responded with a post about narcissism, saying, “At the same time people with narcissistic personality disorder have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism and they can; become impatient or angry when they don’t receive special treatment. Have significant interspinal problems and easily feel slighted, react with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior.”

The Jasmine Brand also reported that in November 2020, Simon and Falynn took Jalan on vacation with them.