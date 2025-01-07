Reports Say Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Engaged

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged, multiple sources told TMZ after Zendaya was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her finger at the Golden Globes. Speculation began because the ring was not from Zendaya’s contractual partner Bulgari, and then grew after the Max Instagram account for her show Euphoria seemingly confirmed the engagement with a post of the ring and a caption expressing happiness. Reps for the couple have not commented, which has been the norm throughout their very private relationship. The proposal was reportedly intimate, with Holland popping the question one-on-one between Christmas and New Year’s in Zendaya’s family home. The couple, who met on set playing Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man, are taking their time with wedding plans due to busy schedules. They will both appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, scheduled for 2026. (THR)