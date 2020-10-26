Report: Wendy Williams Staffers Say She Is Self-Medicating

Staffers at the Wendy Williams show have spoken out about what is allegedly going on behind the scenes. According to LoveBScott, staffers say that they believe Wendy is self medicating on “prescription pills, some kind of opioid.” The source continued, “The production staff is at a loss for what to do. Because of COVID, the staff sits in the audience every show, and they’re constantly worried she’s going to pass out on the air like before. Some days it’s so bad, the producers will pull the plug and air a repeat. But It’s a big production and they can’t keep wasting money like that.”

Fans noticed Williams' erratic behavior during an episode of her show last week. One fan commented, “Wendy you need to stop your show and seriously get help, your camp is just watching you spiral instead of sending help—shame on them." Another wrote, that she “doesn’t listen” and “that’s probably why DJ Bouf [Boof] left.” DJ Boof commented,“Yup exactly and it will all come out. Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs. This is going to play out bad.”