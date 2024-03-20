Report Says Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Almost The New James Bond

According to a report in The Sun, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is close to signing a deal to become the next James Bond. EON Productions, the Bond film producer, has remained silent on the matter, but Taylor-Johnson himself has not tried to distance himself from the rumors, stating in an interview just last week: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been looking for the next Bond for at least the last two years, after Daniel Craig wrapped up his run with No Time To Die. Other actors like Cillian Murphy, James Norton, Damson Idris, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Henry Cavill have also been linked to the role. Christopher Nolan has also publicly stated that he wants to direct a Bond film.