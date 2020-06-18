Report: NeNe Leakes Fired From The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Reports say that NeNe Leakes has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to BScott.com, pickup letters went out last week via emails to each of the ladies’ representative and NeNe did not receive one.

NeNe has had a bumpy ride for the past couple of year on the show. She started off season 12 suspended following a physical altercation with one of the cameramen in season 11.

Then, during season 12, she walked off set and went off on a producer while filming in Greece. She also walked off set during the virtual season 12 reunion.

She has also seemingly been gearing up to sue the network and recently, she retweeted a call for RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen to be fired.

Before the news broke yesterday (June 17th), NeNe tweeted, “You are NOT going to get away with this. I promise!” She later posted a pic of herself laughing, with the caption, “I can’t chile!”

Sources close to the reality star says that she was not offered a contract to return for season 13 because “there is a larger NBC/Universal conversation happening it’s [all] folded into.”

Another source said that NeNe is “playing the race card” because negotiations are not working in her favor.

Meanwhile, Eva Marcille announced earlier this week that she wouldn’t be returning to the show.

Rumors are still swirling that Phaedra Parks will return to the show.