Report: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are No Longer Speaking
Kim Kardashian is reportedly so fed up with Kanye West’s behavior that she won’t talk to him about their kids’ schedules anymore without a third party.
A source told Page Six Wednesday (October 12th), “They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are no coordinated through assistants.”
The insider added, “She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric.”