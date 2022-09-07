Report Gisele Bundchen Is Back In Florida But Still Avoiding Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen may be back in Florida, but that doesn’t mean she’s reconciled with Tom Brady.

A source told Page Six, “She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

Last week, rumors swirled that the model left their family compound in Tampa, Florida and headed to Costa Rica following a series of arguments over the quarterback’s decision to return to the NFL.

Bundchen is rumored to be staying in Miami.