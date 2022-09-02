Report: Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Are On The Rocks Because Of His Return To The NFL

There’s trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Sources tell Page Six that the model left their family compound in Tampa, Florida and headed to Costa Rica following a series of arguments over the quarterback’s decision to return to the NFL.

One insider added, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Brady recently told the Tamba Bay Times that he missed 11 days of preseason camp with the Buccaneers last month for “personal” reasons.