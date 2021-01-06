Report: 'Divorce Is Imminent' For Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

Just one day after reports came out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had no plans of divorcing, Page Six is now reporting that "divorce is imminent" between the couple. A source revealed that Kim has quietly hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

The source explained, "They are keeping it low key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks." Kim hasn't been spotted wearing her ring in a while and Kanye spent the holidays at his ranch in Wyoming.

The source said, "Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done."

WHAT WENT WRONG?

The source added that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot." The source continued, “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Meanwhile, a separate source said that Kanye has become uncomfortable and irritated by the Kardashians’ over-the-top reality star lives. The source said that Ye “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them" and he found their reality show "unbearable."

As far as their settlement talks, the source said, “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

The source added, “She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”

The source also revealed that “This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious.”

TMZ: KANYE AND KIM ARE IN MARRIAGE COUNSELING

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Kanye and Kim are in marriage counseling and although they've discussed divorce, they havent't given up. Sources say that the marriage has been in trouble for the last six months and Kim was ready to end the marriage but when Kanye was going through his bipolar episode and she felt it was cruel to do it at that time.

They also confirmed that the couple has been living separately and Kim has been going back and forth about whether to leave or stay.

The site also reported that Kim has had Laura Wasser on retainer for years for various reasons and "the subject of divorce was discussed months ago, but Kim never gave the green light to file."

At this time, no final decision has been mad and they have been in counseling for a while. Their issues "have been neither contentious nor ugly, but they do have lots of differences … from lifestyle to politics. They are, however, fully aligned on parenting."

The sources also made it clear that there is no "third party" involved.