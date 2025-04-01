Reign Disick, 10, Addresses Old Rumor That Justin Bieber Is His Dad

Reign Disick, the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick, appeared on an Instagram Live session hosted by his stepsister Alabama Barker’s boyfriend to respond to a viewer’s suggestion that Justin Bieber might be Reign’s real dad. In a candid moment, Reign clarified, “No, he’s not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty… Scotty… Scotty is my dad.” He continued: “I don’t know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don’t think my mom would do that.” His math is a little off (Bieber was actually 19), and there were rumors at the time of him hooking up with Kourtney, but they always insisted that were only friends. (TMZ)